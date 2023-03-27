Kevin Durant responds to latest criticism from Charles Barkley

Kevin Durant is once again annoyed with Charles Barkley.

Barkley has criticized Durant on numerous occasions over the years, and the Phoenix Suns star can never seem to ignore it. The latest jab from Barkley came during an interview with “60 Minutes” that aired on Sunday night. Barkley was asked for his thoughts on Durant, and the Hall of Famer said K.D. is a “great player” but “very sensitive.”

Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant: "He's very sensitive. Great player. He's part of that generation who think he can't be criticized. He's never looked in the mirror and says 'Man, is that a fair criticism?'" pic.twitter.com/X16UpFXM7e — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2023

“He’s very sensitive. Great player. He’s part of that generation who think he can’t be criticized,” Barkley said. “He’s never looked in the mirror and says ‘Man, is that a fair criticism?'”

Ironically, Durant does not think Barkley’s criticism of Durant for not being able to take criticism is a fair criticism. Durant tweeted that Barkley’s comments are getting “tiring” and said he will never respect Chuck’s opinion.

This ain’t gettin tiring chuck? I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it https://t.co/ZGGCIs62El — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 27, 2023

“This ain’t gettin tiring chuck? I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it,” Durant wrote.

As always, fans then began calling Durant out for proving Barkley’s point. K.D. admitted that he is bothered by former NBA players who he perceives are “jealous of the generations that come after them.”

I’m not gonna lie, I be bothered by nba greats that are jealous of the generations that come after them. That’s just me tho — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 27, 2023

Barkley recently said that Durant needs to win a championship as the clear-cut best player on a team in order to cement his legacy. Durant had plenty to say about that, too.

Though he claims he does not feel he has to prove anything to Barkley or any other NBA legend, Durant has never been able to sit quietly while being criticized.