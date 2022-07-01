Report: Potential Heat trade for Kevin Durant facing major complication

Kevin Durant is interested in a trade to the Miami Heat, but it is very difficult to see how such a deal would work based on what Durant and the Nets are hoping for.

Durant would want to play for a Heat team alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. If Butler or Adebayo were included in a Durant trade with the Nets, Durant would already begin his Heat career unhappy. The Heat would likely struggle to put together any acceptable package that excludes the aforementioned players, as the Nets would not be terribly excited about a package centered around Tyler Herro.

This illustrates the big issue Durant may have to deal with in a trade. While the Nets are willing to grant his trade request, the organization is clearly focused on getting the best return possible in a deal that makes sense for them. That means Durant may ultimately be traded in exchange for some of the players he would want to play with. That does not even factor in one NBA rule that could also impact how the Nets go about a Durant deal.

We have seen one report indicating what the Nets are asking in exchange for Durant. If that asking price holds, it is tough to see how any team could acquire him without parting with some of their core players. Durant may have no choice but to accept that.