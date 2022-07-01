Report: Suns would have to give up huge haul for Kevin Durant

If the Phoenix Suns want Kevin Durant, they will apparently be quoted a massive asking price to open trade talks.

The Brooklyn Nets would start talks by asking for Suns guard Devin Booker, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The Suns are almost certain to resist any deal of that sort. But the price is an indication of just how high the Nets will be aiming in Durant trade talks.

Notably, the Nets reportedly are not very interested in any sign-and-trade proposal involving center Deandre Ayton. Ayton, a restricted free agent, is one of Phoenix’s best trade chips.

Another factor that must be taken into consideration is a key rule about trading for players that signed Designated Rookie Extensions. That rule came up when discussing rumors linking Durant to Miami, but it would also apply to any trade involving Booker.

Any Durant deal is clearly going to be complicated between the factors of asking price and Durant’s wishes. Judging by some comments Durant made about Booker earlier in the season, he wants to play alongside the guard, not be traded for him.