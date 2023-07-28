Kevin Durant was high during meeting with NBA commissioner

Kevin Durant made an interesting revelation during a recent appearance on a panel.

Durant was interviewed at the inaugural Game Plan sports business conference in Los Angeles this week. The conference was put on by CNBC and Durant’s company, Boardroom. Durant was asked by “Squawk Box” co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin about the investments the NBA star has made in cannabis companies.

During his response, Durant revealed that he advocated in a meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for the league to stop drug testing for marijuana. Durant said that during that meeting, he was high and smelled of weed to prove a point to Silver.

“I actually called [Silver] and advocated for him to take marijuana off the banned substance list. I just felt like it was becoming a thing around the country, around the world. The stigma behind it wasn’t as negative as it was before. It doesn’t affect you in any negative way,” Durant said.

Sorkin asked how Durant how the star’s meeting with Silver went.

“Well, he smelled [the marijuana] when I walked in. So I didn’t really have to say much. He kind of understood where this was going. It’s the NBA — everybody does it. It’s like wine at this point,” Durant argued.

The NBA stopped testing for marijuana as part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the owners and players. Before that policy was implemented, KD was excited when the league agreed in 2020 not to test for recreational drugs during the resumed season. That was a dead giveaway about his stance.

We don’t know whether Durant was exaggerating about how many players in the NBA use marijuana. But one NFL player recently shared what percent of the league he believes smokes weed, and the number was pretty high.

