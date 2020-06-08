Kevin Durant seems pumped the NBA won’t be testing for recreational drugs

The NBA has not been testing players for recreational drugs since the season was suspended, and that will continue even when play resumes in Orlando. Though he is not going to be suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets at all, Kevin Durant seems pleased about that.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the NBA is planning to test players for performance-enhancing drug use but will not administer tests for recreational drugs. Durant came across the news on Instagram and had a reaction that wasn’t all that subtle, as he commented with a flame emoji.

Kevin Durant may not be playing this season, but he seems pleased that the NBA isn’t going to test for recreational drugs in Orlando pic.twitter.com/oJtY2FDYmD — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) June 8, 2020

NBA players will have enough rules to follow while trying to isolate at Walt Disney World, so it makes sense that recreational drug use is not at the top of the priority list for the league. Collecting drug samples also results in more close contact with people, which is something all sports leagues are trying to avoid.

In any event, Durant and other players will have some freedom they are not typically accustomed to for however long the remainder of the 2019-20 season lasts.

