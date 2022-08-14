Could Kevin Durant take drastic step with Nets?

Kevin Durant in June requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It’s now mid-August, and the former NBA MVP remains with Brooklyn. Would KD consider a drastic measure to get his way? That could be possible.

Brian Windhorst spent much of his Friday episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast talking about Durant’s situation. Windhorst said he felt the Nets won the recent showdown between Durant and team owner Joe Tsai. But Windy doesn’t necessarily think that means all is over between the sides.

In fact, Windhorst says he now could see a world where Durant holds out of training camp.

“A week ago, if you had asked me, ‘Will Kevin Durant hold out of training camp if he is not traded?’ I would have been like, ‘eh, I can’t see it.’ Now I can see it. That is what we are headed towards,” Windhorst said.

Some analysts speculated that the Nets would play hardball with Durant. Brooklyn’s calculation would have depended upon Durant’s love of basketball. The thinking was that KD loves playing too much to sit out a season in order to get his way.

Now Windhorst says he thinks a scenario of Durant sitting out could be on the table.

There is some thinking that Durant is trying to be as difficult as possible for the Nets in order to force a trade. Whether he gets his way remains to be seen.