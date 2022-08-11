 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant had specific strategy with Nets ultimatum?

August 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kevin Durant with a hood on

May 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) warms up before game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant’s attempts to force a trade from the Brooklyn Nets escalated with his ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai. That ultimatum may have been part of a bigger plan on Durant’s part to make a trade happen.

Rival teams believe Durant never actually expected the Nets to accept his demands and fire coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks, according to NBA writer Marc Stein. Instead, other teams believe Durant is trying to create as much behind-the-scenes drama as possible with the hope that the Nets will ultimately get sick of it and lower their asking price.

If Durant expected his ultimatum to fall flat, he was ultimately proven correct. If Durant’s strategy really does involve creating as much drama as possible, that ultimatum probably is not his last move.

Thus far, the Nets have been unflinching in keeping their demands high in any Durant trade. If that does not change, it’s unclear what Durant’s next move might be.

.

