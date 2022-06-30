Report: Kevin Durant has interest in Eastern Conference contender

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and has a preferred trade destination in mind.

The former NBA MVP reportedly would like to be traded to the Phoenix Suns. But Durant also has another team in mind that he is considering.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Durant also has interest in the Miami Heat in addition to the Suns.

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Though the Suns and Heat are the only two teams that have been mentioned by name, Woj notes that Durant has a wishlist. That could indicate Durant is open to a few other unmentioned teams.

Not that contracts really matter given the way players can request/demand trades, but Durant has four years and $194 million left on his current deal. That is appealing to teams because they know free agency isn’t looming.

The Heat finished with the best record in the East last season and lost in the conference finals. They reached the NBA Finals in 2020.