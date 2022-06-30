 Skip to main content
Report: Kevin Durant has interest in Eastern Conference contender

June 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and has a preferred trade destination in mind.

The former NBA MVP reportedly would like to be traded to the Phoenix Suns. But Durant also has another team in mind that he is considering.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Durant also has interest in the Miami Heat in addition to the Suns.

Though the Suns and Heat are the only two teams that have been mentioned by name, Woj notes that Durant has a wishlist. That could indicate Durant is open to a few other unmentioned teams.

Not that contracts really matter given the way players can request/demand trades, but Durant has four years and $194 million left on his current deal. That is appealing to teams because they know free agency isn’t looming.

The Heat finished with the best record in the East last season and lost in the conference finals. They reached the NBA Finals in 2020.

