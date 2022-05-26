Does Kevin Durant have an issue with the Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets had multiple NBA championships in mind when they signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving three years ago, and it would be an understatement to say things have not gone as planned. Now, there are questions about whether Kevin Durant may be unhappy with the direction of the franchise.

Nets executives may have no idea where Durant’s mindset is heading into the offseason. Sources told Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News that Durant has not spoken with anyone from Brooklyn’s front office since the team was swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

It is possible Durant just needs time to clear his mind, but that cannot be a good sign. The Nets will want input from K.D. at some point about how they should retool their roster. After all, Durant probably could have stepped in and stopped the team from trading James Harden. He chose not to, as he and Harden were not seeing eye-to-eye.

Could the same be true of Durant and Kyrie Irving? The two are supposedly close friends. They chose to team up in Brooklyn, but it is fair to wonder if Durant is frustrated with all the distractions Irving has caused over the past two seasons.

A report this week made it seem like the Nets are heading for a divorce with Irving. Should that happen, it will be tough to imagine Brooklyn contending next season. Durant will almost certainly have a say in how that situation plays out. If he doesn’t, that may be a sign that the Nets are prepared to start from scratch.