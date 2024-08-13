Kevin Durant makes interesting admission about retirement

Team USA star Kevin Durant looked as potent as ever during his recent run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But even a superhuman like KD knows the end of his basketball career looms large.

With 17 NBA seasons already under his belt, Durant has admittedly thought about retirement.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist spoke candidly about potentially hanging up his sneakers during his appearance on Sunday’s episode of “Raising Fame” on TV One.

“As I get older in the league and the league is getting younger, I tend to think about retirement more,” Durant told hosts Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal. “I’m like, ‘Should I stop thinking about it? What is that?’ But it creeps in my mind for sure.”

"As I get older in the league and the league is getting younger, I tend to think about retirement more." Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant during final segment of #TVOneRaisingFame Sunday. Was filmed in Phoenix. Great work @tvonetv. I'll have story on episode Monday. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Cqwdf87m2p — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) August 12, 2024

The 14-time All-Star added that despite having several different interests, he doesn’t have any concrete post-retirement plans just yet. All he knows is that he plans to “stay around the game.”

The only thing Durant was sure of was that retirement would be a “huge, huge transition” for him.

Despite getting up there in years, Durant has yet to show any definitive signs of slowing down. In his age-36 season, KD put up averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game on 52.3% shooting from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Durant’s combination of shooting and size make it feasible for him to continue playing for years to come.

It remains to be seen just how long Durant will keep things going for. But not long after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, Durant has already begun making moves off the court.