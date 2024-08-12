Kevin Durant makes big investment in European soccer team

Kevin Durant not only won a gold medal with Team USA in Paris, but he apparently got some business done too.

According to multiple reports, Durant will become a minority shareholder in French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain. Durant was photographed at the club’s facilities during the Olympics, and also met with leading figures. The agreement was confirmed by top European soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano.

🔴🔵🏀 Kevin Durant, about to become a new minority stakeholder at Paris Saint-Germain! Decision made as @Romain_Molina reported. pic.twitter.com/1BcNd1q0iN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2024

Controlled primarily by a Qatari-owned investment company, PSG is regarded as the top club in France. They have won 12 of the last 14 league titles while boasting players such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and briefly Lionel Messi, though they have been often criticized for failing to break through and win the UEFA Champions League.

Durant is not the first NBA player to invest in European soccer. Most prominently, his Team USA teammate LeBron James has held a minority stake in Liverpool for over a decade.