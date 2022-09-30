Kevin Durant criticizes media for trade demand questions

Kevin Durant continues to face questions about his offseason trade drama, and the Brooklyn Nets forward clearly is not enjoying addressing it.

Durant was asked Friday about inaccuracies in reporting around his offseason trade demand, and he tried to cut off the questioning then and there. Durant conceded that it was an “interesting story,” but that he did not miss any games or practices, and that it was time to “move on past that.”

"There's a lot of sh** that was inaccurate but it's like I don't want to go through it right now. We don't got that much time right now." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) September 30, 2022

Durant cannot really have it both ways here. After all, there was some belief around the league that one of his strategies to try and force a trade was to cause as much drama as possible. Part of that would have certainly involved using the media to draw attention to certain things. It’s tough for him to try and quiet this down now after he arguably spent most of the offseason trying to fuel it.

Durant blinked first in his standoff with the Nets and withdrew his trade request. Eventually, everyone will move on to a certain degree, but without clear answers from Durant, the chatter will never go away completely.