Nets issue statement announcing major Kevin Durant decision

Kevin Durant has apparently had a change of heart.

After asking the Brooklyn Nets to trade him and then recently reiterating his stance, Durant has decided that he wants to move forward with his current team. The Nets released a brief statement on Tuesday announcing that team executives met with Durant and Durant’s agent and the two sides “have agreed to move forward with our partnership.”

Steve Nash was also part of the meeting, which likely means Durant is still open to playing for the head coach.

Durant first requested a trade back in June. He then reiterated his stance in a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai earlier this month. Durant reportedly told Tsai during that meeting that he either wanted the Nets to part with Nash and general manager Sean Marks or trade Durant.

The Nets had attached an asking price to Durant that some teams viewed as unrealistic, which which may have been by design. Their best chance at contending for a title next season is to keep their core of Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons together. Durant may have come to the realization that staying in Brooklyn will give him his best chance to win, too.