Kevin Durant shares who is on his Mt. Rushmore of small forwards

November 11, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kevin Durant with a hood on

May 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) warms up before game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is among the greatest small forwards of all time. Who does he think belongs up there with him when it comes to the best small forwards of all time? He recently shared his list.

Durant conducted an interview with Chris Henderson that was published on Friday. In the interview, Henderson asked Durant to name his Mt. Rushmore of small forwards. Henderson said that Durant was one of the faces on the mountain and asked him to name the other three.

Durant named LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Larry Bird as his other three players.

When it comes to small forwards, Durant included some of the best ones. But many people would argue against Leonard’s placement on the list.

Julius Erving, Elgin Baylor, Scottie Pippen, Rick Barry and James Worthy are often regarded as some of the other best small forwards of all time. Many would argue for Erving or even Pippen’s inclusion in the top four over Leonard.

Leonard won championships with two separate teams — the Spurs and Raptors — which aided his argument in a big way. But he’s played so little since signing with the Clippers that his stock is down in the eyes of many people.

The Leonard choice is debatable, but the three others are not.

Kevin Durant
