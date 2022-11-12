Kevin Durant shares who is on his Mt. Rushmore of small forwards

Kevin Durant is among the greatest small forwards of all time. Who does he think belongs up there with him when it comes to the best small forwards of all time? He recently shared his list.

Durant conducted an interview with Chris Henderson that was published on Friday. In the interview, Henderson asked Durant to name his Mt. Rushmore of small forwards. Henderson said that Durant was one of the faces on the mountain and asked him to name the other three.

Durant named LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Larry Bird as his other three players.

So my guy @KDTrey5 gave me his Mt Rushmore for Small forwards. So I made it clear he has to be on it obviously… check out the other 3 he picked. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/wYeSkejPMR#NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/2KY1WIOZIF — Chris Henderson (@See_Hendo) November 11, 2022

When it comes to small forwards, Durant included some of the best ones. But many people would argue against Leonard’s placement on the list.

Julius Erving, Elgin Baylor, Scottie Pippen, Rick Barry and James Worthy are often regarded as some of the other best small forwards of all time. Many would argue for Erving or even Pippen’s inclusion in the top four over Leonard.

Leonard won championships with two separate teams — the Spurs and Raptors — which aided his argument in a big way. But he’s played so little since signing with the Clippers that his stock is down in the eyes of many people.

The Leonard choice is debatable, but the three others are not.