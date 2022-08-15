Report: Kevin Durant, Nets locked in a ‘stalemate’

Kevin Durant recently tried to turn up the pressure on the Brooklyn Nets by giving them an ultimatum, but it does not sound like that had any impact on how the team is handling the situation.

Durant initially asked Brooklyn to trade him in June. After weeks of trade talks seemingly going nowhere, he met with Joe Tsai and reportedly gave the Nets owner a choice: either keep Durant and get rid of GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, or trade Durant. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Nets have not changed their approach despite the big demands.

Windhorst said on “Get Up” Monday that the Nets still have shown no urgency to trade Durant. He described the situation as a “stalemate” between the team and its 12-time All-Star.

“I think what we have here is really a study of leverage. First off, the Nets do not have leverage in trade talks with other teams,” Windhorst said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. “They are not giving them the offers that they want. They see no reason to increase them. And so they’re not making any progress there. And Kevin Durant clearly does not have leverage with the Brooklyn Nets. He is asking for things: ‘Get me traded. Fire the coach. Fire the GM.’ He is being told no. So when you have denied leverage, you have a stalemate.”

Durant is under contract for four more seasons. Other than becoming a headache, there is not much he can do to force a trade. The Nets have understandably attached an extremely high asking price to the 33-year-old, and there has been talk that Durant could become difficult if he does not get his way.

For now, the Nets seem content to let the situation play out. If they do not receive a massive offer, they will probably hold onto Durant at least through the start of next season.