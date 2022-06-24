Report: Kevin Durant may not ask for trade from Nets

Kevin Durant’s commitment to the Brooklyn Nets has reportedly been in jeopardy due to Kyrie Irving’s questionable future with the team. But there’s a chance that Durant sticks around even if Irving were to leave.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported on “SportsCenter” Thursday that Durant has not informed the Nets that he would request a trade if Irving departs.

“Kevin Durant has not told the Nets that if Kyrie Irving leaves, that means he’s going to ask for a trade,” Wojnarowski said. “[Durant wants to know], ‘what would a reconfigured Nets team look like? How would they try to reshape the roster so that the Nets would be able to return in the near-term and have a championship contender?'”

"I'm told that Kevin Durant has not told the Nets that if Kyrie Irving leaves, that means he's going to ask for a trade" — Adrian Wojnarowski#NBATwitter #NetsLevel pic.twitter.com/eHIU4xPeOc — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) June 23, 2022

Earlier Thursday, Wojnarowksi reported that Irving would be willing to go to at least six teams via sign-and-trade deals if Irving and the Nets fail to come to a long-term agreement. The Athletic’s Shams Charania also reported Thursday that Durant was actively monitoring developments with the Nets and considering all future options.

In 55 games this past season, much of which were without Irving, Durant led the Nets in points per game (29.9) and assists per game (6.4). He also led the team with 26.3 points per game in their first-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics.

While Durant and Irving have a close relationship, it appears that the Nets’ reported hesitancy in committing to Irving for the long-term may not close the door on Durant’s time in Brooklyn as well.