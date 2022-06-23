 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant reportedly not fully committed to Nets

June 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Another new report suggests that the Brooklyn Nets’ grand experiment may be in danger of falling apart.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kevin Durant is “considering options with his future” with the Brooklyn Nets, and is actively monitoring developments. Durant’s lack of commitment would open the door for a potential trade of Kyrie Irving as well.

We do not know exactly where Durant’s head is at, but his commitment to the organization clearly is not ironclad right now. This was a major fear the Nets had when it emerged that Irving’s return was no sure thing.

Durant has spent three seasons with the Nets. He missed the entirety of the first one due to injury, and got swept in the first round of the third. Only the second season, which saw a narrow loss to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semifinals, could be considered anything close to a success.

