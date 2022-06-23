Kevin Durant reportedly not fully committed to Nets

Another new report suggests that the Brooklyn Nets’ grand experiment may be in danger of falling apart.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kevin Durant is “considering options with his future” with the Brooklyn Nets, and is actively monitoring developments. Durant’s lack of commitment would open the door for a potential trade of Kyrie Irving as well.

Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2022

We do not know exactly where Durant’s head is at, but his commitment to the organization clearly is not ironclad right now. This was a major fear the Nets had when it emerged that Irving’s return was no sure thing.

Durant has spent three seasons with the Nets. He missed the entirety of the first one due to injury, and got swept in the first round of the third. Only the second season, which saw a narrow loss to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semifinals, could be considered anything close to a success.