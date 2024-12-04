Kevin Durant to miss time with new injury

Kevin Durant has played in four games since returning from a calf strain, but the Phoenix Suns star is now set to miss more time.

Durant suffered a sprained left ankle during the second quarter of the Suns’ 104-93 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Tuesday night. He left the game and did not return, finishing with 13 points on 5/8 shooting in 16 minutes.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Durant will be shut down for at least a week before having his ankle re-evaluated.

Phoenix Suns All-NBA forward Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in one week due to a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. Durant suffered the injury while landing on a Spurs player’s foot during Phoenix’s win on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/24Ab04UX4Z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 4, 2024

Durant previously suffered a calf strain on Nov. 8. The Suns said he would be out for about two weeks, and that timeline turned out to be accurate. Durant played 30-plus minutes in all three games since he returned prior to sustaining the new injury on Tuesday night.

Though he also battled an injury leading up to the Summer Olympics in Paris, Durant has averaged 35.7 minutes across 13 games this season. He has not played sparingly when healthy, but this now makes two injuries for the 36-year-old through the early part of the year.

The Suns improved to 12-8 on the season with their win over San Antonio. They begin a three-game road trip with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.