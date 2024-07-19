 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 19, 2024

Report offers update on Kevin Durant’s injury ahead of Olympics

July 19, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Kevin Durant looking on

Apr 6, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Footprint Center. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has been nursing an injury ahead of the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, but it sounds like the two-time NBA Finals MVP is trending in the right direction.

Durant is expected to return to practice with Team USA on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 35-year-old could potentially play in Saturday’s exhibition against South Sudan.

Durant has been sidelined for nearly two weeks because of a calf strain, though his absence from training camp was described as a “precaution.” The injury raised some concerns because Durant suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in 2019 and missed an entire season as a result. That is probably the main reason Team USA is exercising so much caution.

Durant won gold medals with Team USA in 2020, 2016 and 2012. He is tied with Carmelo Anthony for the most Olympic gold medals in basketball. Durant is also the all-time leading men’s scorer for Team USA Basketball at the Olympics with 435 career points.

Team USA does not open actual Olympic play until July 28 against Serbia. Durant is now on track to be cleared for that game barring a setback.

Article Tags

2024 Summer OlympicsKevin Durant
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus