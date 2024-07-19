Report offers update on Kevin Durant’s injury ahead of Olympics

Kevin Durant has been nursing an injury ahead of the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, but it sounds like the two-time NBA Finals MVP is trending in the right direction.

Durant is expected to return to practice with Team USA on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 35-year-old could potentially play in Saturday’s exhibition against South Sudan.

Sources: Kevin Durant is expected to return to Team USA practice today in London – his first with this Olympic team – and could make his debut in one of exhibition games vs. South Sudan on Saturday or vs. Germany on Monday. He is returning from a strained calf. https://t.co/fVdI84UxCa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2024

Durant has been sidelined for nearly two weeks because of a calf strain, though his absence from training camp was described as a “precaution.” The injury raised some concerns because Durant suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in 2019 and missed an entire season as a result. That is probably the main reason Team USA is exercising so much caution.

Durant won gold medals with Team USA in 2020, 2016 and 2012. He is tied with Carmelo Anthony for the most Olympic gold medals in basketball. Durant is also the all-time leading men’s scorer for Team USA Basketball at the Olympics with 435 career points.

Team USA does not open actual Olympic play until July 28 against Serbia. Durant is now on track to be cleared for that game barring a setback.