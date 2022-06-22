Kevin Durant not trying to recruit players to Nets?

Kyrie Irving this week appeared to subtly downplay all the rumors about his future with the Brooklyn Nets, but Kevin Durant may not be convinced.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, people around the NBA have noticed that Durant is not recruiting other players to play with him next season the way he has in previous years. That could have something to do with the uncertainty surrounding Irving.

“In previous offseasons, rival agents and players would tell you of Durant’s eagerness in talking to potential free agents,” Wojnarowski wrote, via So far, that hasn’t been the case with him, sources say. Outside of Irving, the Nets’ most important free agent is guard Patty Mills, who still hasn’t decided on whether to exercise his $7.2 million player option. Around the Irving drama, the Nets’ environment has made it harder to keep and court role players, sources say.”

The panic-inducing take for Nets fans would be that Durant is not recruiting other players because he is not even certain about his own future in Brooklyn. He and Irving are close friends and chose to team up together a few years ago, so it would stand to reason that Durant has an idea of Irving’s plans.

Of course, Durant still has plenty of time to recruit. Irving has until June 29 to decide if he will exercise his $36.9 million player option for next season. He could also sign an extension with the Nets. Durant is signed through the 2025-26 season, but many believe he will want out if Irving leaves.

Irving had a cryptic response on Twitter to all the recent rumors. We all know how crazy NBA offseason speculation can be, but there is a reason for that. Stars are constantly switching teams and changing their minds. No one would be shocked if that happens with Irving this summer.

H/T Bleacher Report