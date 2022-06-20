Kyrie Irving has cryptic response to talk of him leaving Nets

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of a great deal of speculation as the decision deadline for his player option looms, and the Brooklyn Nets star may be growing tired of the rumors.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that conversations between Irving and the Nets about the star point guard’s future with the franchise have “gone stagnant.” Teams around the NBA have kept tabs on the situation and believe there is a chance Irving could leave Brooklyn.

Not long after Charania’s story was published, Irving sent a cryptic tweet.

We’re not sure what the message was supposed to be, but Irving is not all that active on social media. There is no way the timing of the tweet was a coincidence.

One recent report claimed the Nets are hesitant to sign Irving to a long-term deal because of all the drama that has surrounded him over the past two years. The seven-time All-Star could not play in home games for much of this past season due to his vaccination status. The year before, he was away from the Nets for a while for personal reasons.

Irving’s player option is worth $36.9 million. We doubt he would opt in unless it was to facilitate a sign-and-trade with another team, and there are supposedly several that have interest in him. Irving has until June 29 to opt in, so there should be more clarity by then.