Kevin Durant responds to those trolling him over Warriors

Kevin Durant had a minute this week to address the trolls under the bridge.

The Brooklyn Nets star spoke Friday on those clowning him over the success of his former team, the Golden State Warriors. One such tweet about Durant read, “The Warriors replaced Kevin Durant with Andrew Wiggins and still made the finals pretty easily.”

Durant responded with a message that read, “I would say that these people have been hurting for way too long, it’s time for #healing.”

I would say that these people have been hurting for way too long, it’s time for #healing.. https://t.co/odagupG3jN — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 27, 2022

The former NBA MVP Durant played for the Warriors from 2016 to 2019, winning the only two rings of his NBA career with them. A popular criticism of Durant’s move to Golden State has been that the Warriors were seemingly a championship-caliber squad both before Durant arrived as well as after he left. Golden State making it back to the Finals just three years after Durant’s exit, their sixth Finals berth in eight years, may further legitimize that take.

In fairness, it is a big oversimplication to say that all the Warriors did was go from Durant to Wiggins. After Durant left, they also used smart drafting and quality player development with young guys such as Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Gary Payton II to get to where they are now. But anything Warriors-related has been a sore spot for Durant in recent years, so this latest wave of trolling definitely has to strike a nerve for him.