Kevin Durant fires back at Warriors reporter after big game

Kevin Durant scored 51 points against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, and he added another bucket on Twitter afterwards.

The Brooklyn Nets star forward had his highest-scoring game of the year in the 116-104 victory over the Pistons. Golden State Warriors reporter Kylen Mills of KRON4 News in the Bay Area pointed out in a tweet how Detroit failed to send multiple defenders at Durant on his last basket of the game.

Notice Durant not being double or triple teamed here. Interesting decision by Detroit. #DubNation https://t.co/TGfPqrEnAu — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 13, 2021

Mills was criticized for the tweet, as many saw it as unfair to cherry-pick this one particular play when Durant saw multiple defenders all game. The tweet also came across as minimizing Durant’s performance, suggesting that he only did it against single coverage.

Can't believe they let him iso all game. People like u out here still making comments without watching the games. pic.twitter.com/eqzMNVERMS — Kevin DurGoat (@Kd7_Szn) December 13, 2021

Say you didn't watch the Nets game without saying you didn't watch the Nets game. — Jeri Tsai (@JeriTsaiNets) December 13, 2021

That led Mills to backtrack and clarify that the tweet was only in reference to that one particular play.

FYI – Never said KD wasn’t being doubled all game, just said it was interesting on this possession. After scoring 49 you’d think he wouldn’t be able to drop in the floater without at least 2 defenders in his face. https://t.co/gCCRHd80MZ — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 13, 2021

Durant himself then replied to Mills, saying in meme format that Mills should “hold this L. That is another way of saying to take defeat.

The former MVP regularly sees double teams as it is nearly impossible to match up one-on-one against a 6-foot-11 condor who is able to score from anywhere on the court. That was evidenced on Sunday by Durant’s game-high nine assists as well as by his healthy 5.6 assists per game on the year.

Durant was also probably especially annoyed that the comments came from a Warriors reporter. He has had plenty of issues with the Golden State media people since leaving the team.

Photo: Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports