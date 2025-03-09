Kevin Durant goes viral for his ruthless response to Skip Bayless

Kevin Durant had the time of day for Skip Bayless on Sunday.

The former FS1 host Bayless made some comments this week criticizing the Phoenix Suns star Durant. During an episode of his self-titled podcast, Bayless called out Durant for seemingly being mentally checked out this season.

“The more I watch [Durant] at age 36, the more he looks mentally semi-retired to me,” said Bayless. “He’s participating in a documentary that’s being made about his life and times, and it just feels to me like he’s winding down his basketball [career].”

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) after a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

You can watch Bayless’ full remarks below.

"The more I watch him at age 36, the more he [KD] looks mentally semi-retired to me." pic.twitter.com/YmlIM6hNhe — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) March 8, 2025

On Sunday afternoon, Durant fired back at Bayless with a savage response on X.

“F–k it, We’re both washed, it was a a great run @RealSkipBayless,” Durant wrote (profanity edited by LBS).

The former NBA MVP Durant also poked fun at Bayless for his awkward phrasing. “Mentally semi-retired. One u skip Stan’s [sic], explain what that means like I’m in 3rd grade please,” Durant added.”

Mentally semi-retired. One u skip Stan’s, explain what that means like I’m in 3rd grade please — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 9, 2025

Durant may have been making light of the fact that Bayless is no longer on a big network, having departed FS1 late last year. Thus, Bayless does not quite have the same reach any more, which might lead to some calling him “washed” as a commentator.

Bayless probably isn’t wrong though about the current state of affairs for Durant. While Durant still has superb individual numbers this year (26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game), the Suns are not even a play-in tournament team right now at a rough 29-34. There is also a widespread expectation that Durant is currently in his final season with Phoenix.

In any case, there is already a long history of animosity between Durant and Bayless. Durant has not been a fan of Bayless’ many criticisms of him over the years and once even publicly shot down Bayless’ attempts to praise him.