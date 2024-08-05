Surprising report emerges about Skip Bayless’ exit from FS1

Skip Bayless announced last week that his run at FOX Sports 1 has come to an end, but it may not have been his decision to part ways with the network.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported last month that Bayless was leaving his role as the co-host of “Undisputed” on FS1. Bayless then confirmed that last Friday was the final time he will appear on the show. The 72-year-old said he has been planning for months to pursue other opportunities.

Some were surprised that Bayless did not issue any type of farewell during his final episode of “Undisputed.” According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Bayless may have been bitter because he was “pushed out” at FS1 after he helped build the network.

McCarthy’s sources also speculated that Bayless felt FS1 executives could have done more to help when Bayless was feuding with former “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe.

Ratings had slipped for “Undisputed,” but it is still surprising to hear that FS1 may have pushed Bayless out.

It is unclear what Bayless plans to do next. We can probably rule out a return to his former place of work.