Monday, August 8, 2022

Kevin Durant has savage response to Twitter troll

August 8, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Kevin Durant has always loved sparring with internet trolls, and the Brooklyn Nets star is back at it.

Durant on Monday was randomly mocked by a fan on Twitter who was having a rough morning. The person said he did not mind all the mishaps since, unlike Durant, he enjoys “taking the hardest road.” K.D. had a great rebuttal.

Durant has a tendency to fire back at critics when he would probably be best served ignoring them. We have seen several examples of that from him over the years. That may have been the case in this instance as well, but his response was pretty entertaining.

