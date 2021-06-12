Kevin Durant’s bodyguard banned from working Bucks games

Kevin Durant’s bodyguard has been disciplined over his conduct during Game 3 of the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks playoff series.

Durant’s security guard, Antjuan Lambert, ran onto the court during Game 3 to break up an altercation between the Nets star and P.J. Tucker. Lambert intervened and shoved Tucker out of the way.

Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker got right into each other's faces. pic.twitter.com/wB4IvtAUxv — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2021

The improper protocol Lambert followed by interfering with play on the floor led to some strong reactions.

On Saturday, The Athletic’s Joe Vardon reported that the 35-year-old security guard will not be courtside for any more games this series. The guard will not be permitted to work at all in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum now.

Filed to @TheAthleticNBA: Nets security guard with ties to Kevin Durant who shoved P.J. Tucker will not be courtside for any more games this series, and not permitted to work at all in Milwaukee. Story coming. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 12, 2021

Lambert reportedly provided security for DeMarcus Cousins when he was with the Kings. He also reportedly worked for the Warriors, which is how Durant met him. Durant brought Lambert to Brooklyn.

It is not uncommon for players to have personal security who are on their team’s payroll.