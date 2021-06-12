 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant’s bodyguard banned from working Bucks games

June 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kevin Durant bodyguard

Kevin Durant’s bodyguard has been disciplined over his conduct during Game 3 of the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks playoff series.

Durant’s security guard, Antjuan Lambert, ran onto the court during Game 3 to break up an altercation between the Nets star and P.J. Tucker. Lambert intervened and shoved Tucker out of the way.

The improper protocol Lambert followed by interfering with play on the floor led to some strong reactions.

On Saturday, The Athletic’s Joe Vardon reported that the 35-year-old security guard will not be courtside for any more games this series. The guard will not be permitted to work at all in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum now.

Lambert reportedly provided security for DeMarcus Cousins when he was with the Kings. He also reportedly worked for the Warriors, which is how Durant met him. Durant brought Lambert to Brooklyn.

It is not uncommon for players to have personal security who are on their team’s payroll.

