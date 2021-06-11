Draymond Green criticizes ‘soft’ NBA after altercation

Draymond Green criticized the NBA for being “soft” after the reaction to an altercation on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker got into it during Game 3 of the Nets-Bucks series in Milwaukee (video here). Both players received technical fouls for the incident.

What bothered Green was the way security ran onto the court to try and separate the players.

This league has gotten so soft, security ran on the court — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 11, 2021

Green is playing both sides here.

The Golden State Warriors veteran just complained on Shaq’s podcast that the NBA doesn’t do enough to protect players in fan incidents. Now he’s jumping on their case when arena personnel step in to protect players? It makes no sense.

You can’t ask for a league where nobody bothers the players and then complain when security tries to protect.

Draymond loves to look and talk tough, but it all comes crashing down when someone points out the hypocrisy.