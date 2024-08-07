Kevin Durant has classy social media post after breaking Olympic record

Kevin Durant set an Olympic record during Team USA’s win over Brazil on Tuesday, but the two-time NBA Finals MVP says he is focused on a more important goal.

Durant scored 11 points in Team USA’s 122-87 win over Brazil in the quarterfinals at the Summer Olympics in Paris. He needed six points to get to 489, which broke Lisa Leslie’s previous all-time Olympic scoring record of 488. Durant now has 494 and counting.

In a social media post after the game, Durant praised Leslie for being the “gold standard” of basketball. He also said he is focused on helping the U.S. win gold.

“Records are meant to be broken, I’ll hold on to this until another great comes along and passes me up … Lisa Leslie you are the gold standard in basketball, I appreciate your love and support throughout the years..much love to you always … it’s all about the gold baby. Let’s get it fellas,” Durant wrote.

Leslie also posted on social media and said she is “honored” to have Durant break her record.

“Congratulations @KDTrey5 I’m honored to have you break my @TeamUSA Olympic record!!! Our dedication to our country is evident and etched in stone!! Now go get another Gold medal my friend! One Team, One Goal, Gold!” Leslie wrote.

Durant is aiming to become the first player in men’s Olympic basketball history to win four gold medals. His scoring safe is presumably safe for a while, too, as Diana Taurasi is now the closest active player with 416 points.

Durant came into the Olympics with an injury, but his incredible performance in Team USA’s first game put any concerns to rest.