Kevin Durant reveals his status for the 2028 Olympics

It looks like there will be at least one “unc” on the United States men’s basketball team for the 2028 Olympics.

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant spoke this week in an interview to ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill. During the interview, Durant discussed his status for the 2028 Olympics … revealing that he plans to participate.

“Hell yeah, I want to play,” said Durant. “But I’ve got to stay on top of my game. I’m not expecting. I want to produce on the floor and make [USA Basketball managing director] Grant [Hill] and whoever is making the decisions want to put me on the team.

“Not just for seniority,” added Durant. “I want to still prove I can help the team win. Today, yeah, I feel like I’ll put my name in that hat.”

You can read Durant’s full interview with Goodwill at the link here.

Durant is already arguably the most decorated basketball Olympian ever. He has won four consecutive gold medals with Team USA (in 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024) and is also the United States’ all-time leading Olympic basketball scorer with 518 career points.

The 16-time NBA All-Star Durant is 37 now and will be almost 40 years old once the 2028 Olympics roll around. But with Los Angeles, Calif. set to host the Olympics, Durant will be breaking rank with his NBA contemporaries LeBron James and Steph Curry, both of whom have given negative answers on their respective statuses for 2028.