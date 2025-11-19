LeBron James, Steph Curry reveal whether they will play in 2028 Olympics

Team USA Men’s Basketball will have to defend its Olympic gold medal without the help of the elder statesmen.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry appeared this week on the “Mind the Game” podcast co-hosted by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and retired former NBA MVP Steve Nash. During the episode, the topic of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles came up.

James revealed that he will not be playing at the 2028 Games, and Curry then said that he is extremely doubtful to play as well.

“You already know my answer is no,” said James. “I will be watching them in Cabo. I’m done.”

“Never say never, but I highly doubt it,” Curry added of his own status.

Here is the full clip.

LeBron says the Avengers will NOT return for the 2028 Olympics: “I will be watching from Cabo”



Steph also says he “highly doubts” he will be on the team



(via @mindthegamepod) pic.twitter.com/iMZCSZcgtr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2025

James is now 40 and will be 43 by the time the L.A. Olympics roll around. Meanwhile, Curry is not far behind at 37 right now and set to be 40 in 2028. Both superstars have also already paid their dues after leading Team USA to gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics (marking Curry’s first Olympic participation and James’ fourth).

To his credit, James has consistently said over the last several months that he does not intend to participate in the 2028 Games. Now Curry is looking like a major doubt for Los Angeles too, which would leave Kevin Durant as potentially the only member of the NBA’s old guard to participate (as he is seemingly open to doing).