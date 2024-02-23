 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant confronts courtside fans who called him a b-tch

February 22, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Kevin Durant looking on

Apr 6, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Footprint Center. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant on Thursday wasn’t going to back down after getting insulted by unruly Dallas Mavericks fans.

The Suns came out of the tunnel to warm up for their matchup against the Mavs at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

As Durant made his way to the court, a fan appeared to yell a curse word directed toward the 2014 NBA MVP.

Durant immediately stopped in his tracks and confronted two fans, who both seemed to instantly regret what had just happened.

Once Durant walked over, one of fans had her arm extended to try to offer an apologetic handshake. But the Suns forward didn’t want reconciliation. Durant chastised both fans but graciously made sure they weren’t thrown out of the building.

Durant has never been one to shy away from exchanges with fans. While the Suns star’s preferred setting is usually on the mean streets of the site formerly known as Twitter, the 35-year-old is willing to do the same in person.

After a shaky start to the season, Durant and the Suns had hit their stride just before the All-Star break. Phoenix finished 14-4 over their last 18 games prior to the midseason hiatus.

Durant’s stellar play is a massive reason for the Suns’ success. The 14-time All-Star entered Thursday’s contest averaging 28.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists across 48 games played.

