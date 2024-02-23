Kevin Durant confronts courtside fans who called him a b-tch

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant on Thursday wasn’t going to back down after getting insulted by unruly Dallas Mavericks fans.

The Suns came out of the tunnel to warm up for their matchup against the Mavs at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

As Durant made his way to the court, a fan appeared to yell a curse word directed toward the 2014 NBA MVP.

Durant immediately stopped in his tracks and confronted two fans, who both seemed to instantly regret what had just happened.

Mavs fan calls Kevin Durant “a b*tch” and KD pauses to have words. Security about to kick the fans out when KD comes back to tell them not to kick them out. pic.twitter.com/CTqPnM4T16 — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) February 23, 2024

Once Durant walked over, one of fans had her arm extended to try to offer an apologetic handshake. But the Suns forward didn’t want reconciliation. Durant chastised both fans but graciously made sure they weren’t thrown out of the building.

Durant has never been one to shy away from exchanges with fans. While the Suns star’s preferred setting is usually on the mean streets of the site formerly known as Twitter, the 35-year-old is willing to do the same in person.

After a shaky start to the season, Durant and the Suns had hit their stride just before the All-Star break. Phoenix finished 14-4 over their last 18 games prior to the midseason hiatus.

Durant’s stellar play is a massive reason for the Suns’ success. The 14-time All-Star entered Thursday’s contest averaging 28.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists across 48 games played.