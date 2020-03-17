Kevin Durant among Nets who tested positive for coronavirus

Four members of the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the coronavirus, and it turns out one of them is a huge name.

Kevin Durant confirmed to Shams Charania of The Athletic that he is one of the four Nets who has the virus. He appears to be one of the three members of the team who is currently asymptomatic.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

The Nets announced four positive tests Tuesday afternoon. We do not know the identities of the three other players.

Durant immediately becomes the biggest NBA name to test positive. The Nets haven’t played the Utah Jazz or Detroit Pistons, who also have players with positive tests. Even if they had, Durant hasn’t been playing in games. The fact that we don’t know where Durant and the Nets contracted the virus demonstrates just how important it is that everyone remains very careful at this time as the virus spreads through communities.