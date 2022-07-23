 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant debuts on TikTok with interesting first post

July 23, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Kevin Durant in street clothes

Feb 3, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant (7) smiles during a time out during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant was born in the 1980s, and that has never been more apparent to him than it was this week.

The Brooklyn Nets star forward debuted on TikTok over the weekend after previously not having an account on the social platform. Durant’s first post showed him in a hoodie staring into the camera for several seconds. He then looked off-screen and said in a deadpan voice, “Bruh, how I work this s–t?”

Here is the hilarious video from Durant’s new TikTok profile @2way3level (but obviously watch out for the bad language).

That is about the most that we have heard from Durant in the last several weeks. After formally requesting a trade from the Nets last month, the ex-MVP has reportedly gone radio silent, even with his NBA peers.

Durant is far from alone though when it comes to struggling to understand Gen Z trends. At least his TiKTok debut was nowhere near as cringeworthy as this fellow sports figure’s was.

