 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 6, 2022

Kevin Durant has reportedly ‘gone dark’ since trade request

July 6, 2022
by Alex Evans
Kevin Durant in street clothes

Feb 3, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant (7) smiles during a time out during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week, and apparently he hasn’t been too communicative since then.

On an episode of the “Posted Up” podcast released Wednesday with Chris Haynes and Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Haynes shared that multiple NBA stars have tried reaching out to Durant, but that Durant isn’t responding.

“Since [Durant] requested a trade, there’s been numerous stars that I’ve spoken to that have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain and see if he would consider other avenues,” Haynes said. “[They’re] just wanting to get a sense of what he’s feeling. KD has gone dark. He’s not talking to anybody.”

While he may not be communicating with most NBA stars, Durant has reportedly been in contact with his former Golden State Warriors teammates.

Aside from his virtual silence, Durant has tweeted a few times since he requested the trade, including congratulating Chet Holmgren after the Oklahoma City rookie’s impressive Summer League performance on Tuesday.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus