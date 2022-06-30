Kevin Durant’s comments about Suns star resurface after trade request

Kevin Durant was immediately linked to the Phoenix Suns after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. One reason the Suns might appeal to him may be one of the team’s young stars.

In an appearance on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast several months ago, Durant raved about Suns guard Devin Booker. Durant admired Booker’s ability to score and contribute while also knowing how to win.

KD talking about D Book a few months ago 👀 @boardroom pic.twitter.com/W470hmHdg2 — Overtime (@overtime) June 30, 2022

“I just think he’s really mastered who he is right now,” Durant said of Booker. “He’s figuring it out — how to play at an elite level but still win. He always was scoring the ball, but he knows how to win.”

Booker has broken out over the past year, and Durant has taken notice. The pair were also both part of the U.S. Olympic team last summer.

There are other teams keeping one eye on Durant, and he may wind up there. From Durant’s perspective, though, the Suns certainly seem to hold a lot of appeal.