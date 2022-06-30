 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant’s comments about Suns star resurface after trade request

June 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kevin Durant in street clothes

Feb 3, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant (7) smiles during a time out during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant was immediately linked to the Phoenix Suns after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. One reason the Suns might appeal to him may be one of the team’s young stars.

In an appearance on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast several months ago, Durant raved about Suns guard Devin Booker. Durant admired Booker’s ability to score and contribute while also knowing how to win.

“I just think he’s really mastered who he is right now,” Durant said of Booker. “He’s figuring it out — how to play at an elite level but still win. He always was scoring the ball, but he knows how to win.”

Booker has broken out over the past year, and Durant has taken notice. The pair were also both part of the U.S. Olympic team last summer.

There are other teams keeping one eye on Durant, and he may wind up there. From Durant’s perspective, though, the Suns certainly seem to hold a lot of appeal.

