Reason Kevin Durant was reportedly unhappy with James Harden revealed

Kevin Durant was one of the main proponents of James Harden forcing his way to the Brooklyn Nets last year, but the relationship between the two superstars seemed to go downhill in a hurry. Apparently Harden’s work ethic was a big reason for that.

ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz published a story on Tuesday about much of the drama that has unfolded in Brooklyn this season. Arnovitz was told by sources that the “discontent” between Harden and Durant began at the start of the season. Durant was said to be dumbfounded by how out of shape Harden was coming into the year.

“Durant was astonished in the opening weeks of the season at Harden’s lack of explosiveness and sluggish play, something he attributed in large part to Harden’s being out of shape, as he did the ensuing hamstring issues,” Arnovitz wrote.

There was a similar report after Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in February. While Durant was not the driving force behind Harden being dealt, he probably could have put a stop to it. However, there was reportedly a “cold war” between the two that persisted for months. Durant was supposedly even skeptical of an injury that forced Harden to sit out.

Durant is known for being one of the hardest workers in the NBA. Harden does not have the same reputation. Now that Harden is 32 and has dealt with injuries, those issues seem to be exacerbated. It sounds like that took a toll on Durant.

