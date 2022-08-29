Kevin Durant unloads on ex-NBA player who fell for fake report about Nets

Kevin Durant is breaking the ankles this week of a 57-year-old retiree.

Ex-NBA center Olden Polynice, who played in the league for 15 total seasons from 1987 to 2003, got duped by a fake report that was recently put out by notorious Twitter parody account Ballsack Sports. A joke tweet from the account claimed that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had an incident with head coach Steve Nash. The tweet said that Irving referred to Nash’s MVPs as “Kobe [Bryant]’s MVP trophies” during a team dinner at Nash’s house (Nash won NBA MVP in 2004-05 and 2005-06 over Bryant, among others).

Relationship between Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash is “irreparable”, BSS tells @WindhorstESPN. Irving and Nash got into late March incident where “Irving asked if he could see Kobe’s MVP trophies” during team dinner at Nash’s home. pic.twitter.com/Omys8WQyeD — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) June 27, 2022

Like everything else that Ballsack Sports puts out there, the tweet was obvious satire. But that much was lost on Polynice, who went on a recent episode of FOX Sports Radio’s “The Odd Couple” and presented the “report” as truth. Polynice even put his own twist on the story, claiming Irving told Nash, “You need to give those MVP trophies back to Kobe.” Take a listen.

Durant caught wind of Polynice’s major goof and went in on the former center over Twitter. The ex-MVP Durant called out Polynice for his “generational lie” and tweeted a close-up of Polynice’s face.

Olden after he dropped that generational lie https://t.co/XpPbBiXYrk pic.twitter.com/vGCQF2OSIo — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 29, 2022

In an interesting strategy, Polynice somehow tried to double down on his claim at that point and even pumped his fist for getting Durant’s attention. Durant then replied by telling Polynice that “U have no impact on anything” and to “Enjoy retirement lol.”

Lol, if that’s a generational lie then we are all in trouble. People may not like the truth but it’s always coming.. like PJ Tucker said “I Love you”.. You are still one of the best ever. Glad to know I still have a little impact out there.. KD responded to me.. F yeah !!! — Olden Polynice (@OldenPolynice1) August 29, 2022

There was no truth in what u said. U have no impact on anything Olden. Enjoy retirement lol https://t.co/XLreomiv12 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 29, 2022

Drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1987, Polynice is perhaps most known for being traded to the Seattle SuperSonics in exchange for the rights to Scottie Pippen (oof). Polynice also currently lists himself in his Twitter bio as a “Fox Sports NBA analyst.”

All things considered, Polynice probably shouldn’t hang his head for too long. Plenty of more prominent sports media personalities have also fallen for Ballsack Sports tweets (and have gotten roasted by Durant for it as well).