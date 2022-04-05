Kevin Durant trolls Stephen A. Smith over falling for fake report

Stephen A. Smith appeared to fall victim to a fake Twitter report this week, and it is hardly a surprise that Kevin Durant was among those who called out the ESPN personality over the gaffe.

During Monday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith referenced how there were reports that Kyrie Irving looked at James Harden during a Brooklyn Nets practice earlier this year and called his former teammate “washed up.”

The problem is the “report” appeared to come from a satirical Twitter account called Ballsack Sports. Durant trolled Smith over the mistake.

Damn steve. Got ya ass https://t.co/oyZY5uPCKx — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 5, 2022

It’s possible that Irving and Harden did not get along in Brooklyn. However, the only “report” we know of that claimed Irving called Harden “washed up” was the one from Ballsack Sports. What’s worse is that Smith’s colleague, Kendrick Perkins, appeared to fall for the same fake story a few weeks ago.

Durant and Smith have had numerous feuds in the past. There was no way K.D. was going to pass up an opportunity to make Smith look bad.

Photo: Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports