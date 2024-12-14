Kevin Durant goes viral for very unusual celebration on sideline

Kevin Durant decided to celebrate a clutch basket during Friday’s game by [checks notes] pretending to stab himself.

The Phoenix Suns star Durant went viral for the unusual celebration after teammate Royce O’Neale hit a big three-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz to seal the victory. After O’Neale’s trey, the broadcast cut to Durant on the sideline mimicking the act of stabbing himself all over his body with a knife. The move was to signify that the shot was a “dagger.”

Here is the video of Durant’s strange celebration.

ROYCE DAGGER KD APPROVED pic.twitter.com/iE030rlrwL — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 14, 2024

Durant was making his return to the lineup on Friday after missing over a week with a sprained ankle. He finished the night with 30 points and eight assists as the Suns improved to 13-11 on the year.

The former MVP Durant has been fined by the NBA before for his behavior directed towards others. But he probably figures that they can’t fine him if he directs it towards himself.