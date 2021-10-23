Kevin Garnett finally makes public acknowledgement of Ray Allen

Against all odds, the basketball world is witnessing its own version of the Peace of Westphalia.

Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett took a major step this week in ending his longstanding feud with former Boston Celtics teammate Ray Allen. Garnett publicly acknowledged Allen by name in an Instagram post this week after the three of them along with Paul Pierce all made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. Allen reposted Garnett’s congratulatory message to his own Instagram page, and Garnett replied with a heart emoji.

WOAH!!! #Celtics fans… Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen may have finally made up after nearly a decade of feuding. Next step is getting Ray at KG’s number retirement in Boston this season. pic.twitter.com/XcfDsztOCi — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) October 22, 2021

Garnett, Pierce, and Allen won an NBA title together in 2008 as the part of the Celtics’ memorable “Big Three” era. But when Allen left to sign with the rival Miami Heat in 2012, Garnett never seemed to forgive him. Even as recently as a few months ago, Garnett was still taking petty shots at Allen.

But signs of a thawing-out were visible at Pierce’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in September. Now it sounds like Garnett and Allen may have finally made their peace once and for all.

Photo: Dec 21, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) prior to the start of a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports