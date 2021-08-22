Kevin Garnett still holding grudge against Ray Allen?

Over nine years have passed since Ray Allen left the Boston Celtics to sign with the Miami Heat, but Kevin Garnett may still be holding it against him.

The retired former NBA MVP Garnett turned some heads this weekend with a post to his Instagram Story. Garnett reposted an image of himself on the red carpet with ex-Boston Celtics teammates Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo from back in 2011. However, the original image also featured Allen, who appeared to have been intentionally cropped out by Garnett.

KG just cropped Ray Allen out on his IG story pic.twitter.com/8LJIx33QLo — BostonCelticsForever (@BostonCelts4eva) August 22, 2021

Together as Celtics, Garnett and Allen won the NBA title in 2008. But Garnett quickly turned on Allen when Allen signed with the rival Heat in 2012 and won another championship. Garnett famously ignored Allen’s attempts to acknowledge him during Allen’s first game against the Celtics. Garnett has also said that he lost Allen’s phone number once Allen left.

For his part, Allen seems to have moved on and even shouted out Garnett during his Hall of Fame induction speech. Allen is also now on good terms again with Pierce. But as for Garnett as well as Rondo for that matter, it appears to be a different story altogether.

H/T NBA Reddit