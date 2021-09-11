Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen making peace at Hall of Fame ceremony?

Kevin Garnett’s feud with Ray Allen has been going on for nearly a decade now, but the end may finally be in sight.

Retired Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. On Saturday, Pierce posted a video to his Instagram Story of the seating arrangement for the ceremony. The video revealed that Garnett and Allen are going to be sitting next to each other.

From Paul Pierce’s Instagram. Looks like Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen will be sitting next to each other at Pierce’s HoF ceremony today #Celtics #NBAHOF pic.twitter.com/x8ZRAGocDT — Boston Sports Tok (@BostonSportTok) September 11, 2021

Garnett and Allen comprised the Celtics’ “Big Three” era along with Pierce. But the former two have been estranged since 2012 when Allen left Boston to sign with the rival Miami Heat. While Allen made a point of shouting out Garnett in his own Hall of Fame speech, Garnett indicated even as recently as last month that he still holds a grudge against Allen.

Pierce has already gone out of his way to show love to Allen at this year’s Hall of Fame festivities. Now it may be time for Garnett to make peace too.