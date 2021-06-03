Kevin Garnett responds to talk of him potentially coaching Celtics

The Boston Celtics have begun their search for a new head coach after making enormous organizational changes this week. A ton of names have been thrown around by reporters and fans as potential candidates, but Kevin Garnett says we can scratch his name off the list.

Garnett took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to the talk of him becoming the next head coach of the Celtics. The Hall of Famer said in no uncertain terms that he is not interested. In fact, it doesn’t sound like he ever intends to coach.

Kevin Garnett wants nothing to do with the Celtics head coaching gig pic.twitter.com/40vCzfXkrb — Justin Leger (@justinjleger) June 2, 2021

Garnett joked that he would be “hired n fired all in the same week,” so he obviously doesn’t feel like he’s cut out for coaching in the NBA. He reminded us this week of how much he loves the Celtics when he blasted Kyrie Irving, but that doesn’t mean he wants to coach them.

Brad Stevens has taken over as president of basketball operations in Boston after Danny Ainge stepped down. Stevens will now lead the search for his successor, and a few candidates have already emerged. Garnett apparently is not one of them.