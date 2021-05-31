Kevin Garnett rips Kyrie Irving for disrespecting Celtics’ logo

A lot has been made of the Boston Celtics fan who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving on Sunday night, but Kevin Garnett believes a classless act that was committed by the Brooklyn Nets star is not receiving enough attention.

Before a fan threw a water bottle at Irving as the point guard was heading to the locker room, Kyrie went out of his way to step on the Celtics’ midcourt logo at TD Garden and drag his foot across it. You can see the video here.

Garnett shared a message about that stunt in his Instagram story on Monday. He said he doesn’t understand why many people are ignoring and called it “not coo on no level.”

Kevin Garnett called out Kyrie Irving for disrespecting the Celtics’ logo pic.twitter.com/9Yp9yznu5o — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) May 31, 2021

Garnett said “all of us need to be better,” which was likely his way of making it clear he is not defending the fan who threw the water bottle. That fan is being dealt with accordingly, as he has been banned from TD Garden and is facing a felony charge.

Irving’s logo stomp was another issue altogether. It was a childish act toward his former team. It was also extremely hypocritical coming from a player who is constantly ridiculing people for their behavior and thinks he’s a model of maturity.

Garnett is one of the most beloved players in Celtics history, so it’s no surprise he defended his former team. He reminded us of how much the franchise means to him when he recently shared the one regret from his career.