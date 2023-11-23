Kevin Garnett goes viral for savage roast of Jordan Poole

Kevin Garnett is celebrating Thanksgiving this year by roasting the stuffing out of Jordan Poole.

The retired Basketball Hall of Famer Garnett went viral this week for his brutal roast of the Washington Wizards guard Poole. Speaking on his show “KG CERTIFIED” for Showtime Basketball, Garnett absolutely went in on the 24-year-old.

“You’re flexing championship but you ain’t bring a champion environment in here [to Washington],” said Garnett of Poole. “You learned this in Golden State, n—a? This is what you brought with you? That n—a don’t know what professional is, bro.

“They got your a– out [of Golden State] cuz you wouldn’t fall in line, bro,” Garnett added. “This doesn’t belong in our league, bro. He does not belong in the league! He’s the head of a team [now] … You see how he’s talking to teammates? … Say whatever you want about me, I ain’t never disrespected the game, ain’t never disrespected the position of being a leader.”

Here is the full clip (but watch out for significant foul language).

Kevin Garnett says Jordan Poole doesn’t belong in the league 😳 (via @shobasketball, https://t.co/aXJx5toLNH) pic.twitter.com/jjETPKIGCs — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 23, 2023

Garnett appears to be referencing the video that recently made the rounds online of Poole looking completely disinterested in a Wizards huddle during a recent game. You can see that clip here.

This is indeed Poole’s first time as essentially the alpha dog on his own team (after winning an NBA title as a role player with the Warriors in 2022). But the early returns have not been encouraging — Poole is using his increased volume to shoot under 40 percent from the floor (17.1 points on 15.9 shots per game), and the Wizards are now 2-12 under his “leadership.” The bone-headed mistakes that Poole has been making during games certainly haven’t helped either.

Garnett might have been a little harsh in saying that Poole should be out of the league altogether (not to mention that Garnett has been very wrong with his basketball takes before). But until Poole starts being more accountable and starts playing more efficient winning basketball, you can’t really argue with Garnett’s overall point here.