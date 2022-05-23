Kevin Garnett takes shot at Lakers over head coaching search

Kevin Garnett could not help but get in a diss this week at one of his biggest career rivals.

The retired Basketball Hall of Famer took to Instagram to clown the Los Angeles Lakers over their search for a new head coach.

“Man are the lakers serious?” wrote Garnett with laughing emojis. “They not serious about trying to better the situation with that list of coaches. FOH [f— outta here]. They serious? Nah they not serious. They serious.”

Kevin Garnett weighs in on the Lakers search for a head coach 😳 (Via: tic_pix Instagram) pic.twitter.com/NV71Z8qnJm — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 23, 2022

The Lakers are looking for a new coach after firing Frank Vogel following a 33-49 campaign in which they missed a 20-team postseason. Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts, and Kenny Atkinson are reportedly the three finalists for the job (with one of those candidates appearing to be in the lead).

As for Garnett, he clearly has no love lost for the Lakers. He had multiple NBA Finals battles against them as a Boston Celtic and also had a rivalry with them earlier on as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves competing against the Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant Lakers.

Garnett is correct that none of those candidates are particularly big-name or exciting. But the Lakers may still have an ace up their sleeve in the form of this fourth candidate that they continue to pursue.