1 top West contender emerging as Kevin Love suitor?

One top championship contender may be eyeing another Kevin to pair with their Kevin.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on an episode Thursday of “SportsCenter” that the Phoenix Suns are a team to keep an eye on for five-time All-Star big man Kevin Love. Windhorst notes that the Suns have recently been doing some background research into Love.

After they spent the last eight seasons together, the Cleveland Cavaliers are now working towards a contract buyout with Love. Reports emerged earlier this week linking Love to a playoff team in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Suns, they just pushed all their chips to the center of the table by trading for Kevin Durant at the deadline. But they had to gut a lot of their depth to do so, leaving them with a very mediocre bench featuring Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo as the best second-unit bigs.

Love, now 34, is no longer a superstar. But he moves the ball well, spaces the floor, and cleans up on the glass, attributes that can help out any contender. Love also won a gold medal on Team USA with both Durant and Chris Paul at the 2012 London Olympics and then won an NBA championship in 2016 with current Suns GM James Jones, a former Cavs player.