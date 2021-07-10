Kevin Porter Jr. pushing for Rockets to draft Jalen Green?

The Houston Rockets have the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, and one of their young cornerstones seems to be nudging them to go in a particular direction with the pick.

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. posted a cryptic tweet on Saturday where he declared, “I’m a point guard.”

I’m a Point Guard. — Scoot (@Kevinporterjr) July 10, 2021

Porter’s tweet might not make much sense at first glance. But he recently left a comment on the Instagram Live broadcast of top draft prospect Jalen Green talking about what a great backcourt they would make together. You can see the exchange here. The two have also already battled at the G League level, as Green signed with the G League Ignite straight out of high school.

For what it’s worth, Green is a true shooting guard and Porter is a combo guard who took on greater ball-handling responsibilities for the Rockets last season. Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is likely to go with the No. 1 overall pick. But Green is a strong option for Houston at No. 2 along with players like USC center Evan Mobley and Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs.

Porter has already flashed some of his upside as a point guard, so it makes sense that he might be pushing the Rockets to use their pick on Green.