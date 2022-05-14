Warriors’ Kevon Looney quotes Michael Jordan meme after Game 6

Kevon Looney had the game of his life in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, and he followed it up with a direct nod to Michael Jordan.

The Golden State Warriors center collected 22 rebounds in a series-clinching win over the Memphis Grizzlies. That was easily a career-high for Looney, and his team outrebounded Memphis 70-44 in the game.

That was no coincidence. After the game, Looney said the Warriors had been beaten badly on the boards in a Game 5 loss, and the center did not miss the chance to drop a Jordan meme.

"Last game we got bullied on the boards, so I took that personally.." Kevon Looney in Game 6 vs MEM: 10 points

11 defensive rebounds

11 offensive rebounds 💪🔥pic.twitter.com/6T07FbQJ6g — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) May 14, 2022

“Last game we got bullied on the boards, so I took that personally,” Looney said.

Looney is correct, of course. The Grizzlies outrebounded Golden State 55-37 in Game 5, though Memphis dominated in pretty much every department in a blowout win.

As many will know, “and I took that personally” is a paraphrased comment made by Jordan in “The Last Dance.” It is a play on Jordan’s frequency of taking perceived snubs or slights as motivational tactics.

Looney is often forgotten as a member of the Warriors’ core, but he has been their regular starter at center and occasionally pops up with hugely vital games like this. Plus, he has some pretty surprising skills. He’s very important to Golden State’s cause and should play a significant role in the Western Conference Finals, especially if they have to deal with Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns.